Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR extend Bathukamma greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has greeted people of the State on the occasion of Bathukamma festival on Wednesday.

In a message, she said, "I extend my heartiest wishes and warm greetings to all women of Telangana on the auspicious commencement of 'Bathukamma celebrations. Bathukamma is a very special festival associated with the mother nature and essentially is a celebration of life by women of Telangana. The colourful seasonal wildflowers used to prepare the idols of Bathukamma do have the medicinal properties to cleanse water bodies filled to the brim with copious rains during the season. Bathukamma marks the re-union of families and visit of daughters of the soil to celebrate the nine-day-long festival.

Bathukamma is a real tribute to the native Telangana culture and traditions where in women offer prayers to the Goddess Gauri (Goddess Parvati) in the form of Bathukamma. Let us celebrate Bathukamma in a safe manner by duly adhering to Covid preventive measures. I wish you all happy and joyous Bathukamma celebrations and wish you all to stay safe and healthy with the blessings of Goddess Gauri."

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has greeted Telangana people on the occasion of beginning of Bathukamma festival, the symbol of Telangana's culture and the State government's official festival, on Tuesday.

The CM said the festival focuses on worshipping the nature with the women folk making Bathukammas with a variety of flowers and dancing around them in happiness and jubilation. Bathukamma festival is an integral part of the Telangana people's life and it has spread all over the world, which is laudable, he said. "Bathukamma brought fame and name to Telangana all over the world," he said, adding that the State government had made arrangements to celebrate Bathukamma at every nook and cranny of the State.

Chandrashekar Rao also cautioned people to take preventive measures during Bathukamma immersion as all tanks and waterbodies are filled with water. He prayed to the Goddess to bless Telangana people with happiness, prosperity and longevity.