Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan reviews Telangana issues from Puducherry 

Khairatabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday reviewed the developments and other issues related to the Telangana State through video conference from the Raj Nivas of Puducherry. As Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan assumed the additional charge as the Lt Governor of Puducherry on Thursday, she is there in Puducherry.

"Wherever I am, I give top priority to the welfare and well-being of the Telangana people as the Governor of the State. Though I am in Puducherry now, I am constantly monitoring the affairs of the Telangana State," she said in her video conference with the officials of the Raj Bhavan, here. She directed the officials to constantly update her about the developments in Telangana and advised them not to hesitate to appraise the issues to her. "I am always thinking about the people of Telangana as the first citizen of the State. My additional charge as the Lt Governor of Puducherry does not affect my concern and care towards Telangana. I am with the people of Telangana always," the Governor added.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan joined the video conference along with the Governor from Puducherry, while the Governor's advisors and joint secretaries and other officers of the Hyderabad Raj Bhavan interacted with the Governor from the Raj Bhavan, here.