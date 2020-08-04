Govt. cancels permission of Hospital in Hyderabad to treat coronavirus patients

Hyderabad: After a row over charging exorbitant medical bills for coronavirus treatment, the director of public health and family welfare Dr G Srinivas Rao cancelled permission accorded to Deccan Hospital in Somajiguda to treat coronavirus patients.

This comes after a youngster lost his parents and brother to coronavirus after being charged Rs 40 lakh for the treatment. The hospital also refused handover the dead body of youngster's father until the pending bill was paid. The youngster brought the incident to the notice of minister KT Rama Rao who asked the health minister Eatala Rajender to look into the matter.

Dr Rao passed the orders on Monday night cancelling the permission and directed the hospital management not to admit new coronavirus patients. It also said that no inconvenience should cause to the patients who were already undergoing treatment and they should be charged as per the price fixed by the government.

The permission has been cancelled according to the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registrations and Regulation) Act-2002 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.