Govt equipping hospitals as per IPHS norms: Minister

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday said the government is strengthening healthcare infrastructure by providing equipment to hospitals across the state in line with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

Replying to supplementary questions from Congress and BRS members during Question Hour in the Assembly, the Minister addressed concerns over the alleged shortage of modern equipment in government hospitals.

He stated that district hospitals are being equipped with high-end medical infrastructure. The available equipment includes 1.5 Tesla MRI machines at Adilabad and four major hospitals—Osmania, Gandhi, MGM and RIMS. Additionally, 39 CT scan machines, 1,770 ventilators and 195 X-ray machines are currently in use across the state.

The Minister further informed that several advanced machines are under procurement. These include eight 3 Tesla MRI machines to be installed in Nizamabad, Siddipet, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Niloufer, Osmania and Gandhi hospitals. Seven 128-slice CT scan machines are planned for districts such as Nirmal, Kamareddy and Jayashankar, while one CT scan machine will be set up at the Government General Hospital in Mulugu. Additionally, 485 ventilators are also being procured.

On staffing, the Minister said that since December 2023, a total of 2,204 doctors have been appointed in district hospitals. This includes 1,217 assistant professors (DME–contract), 565 CAS specialists (TVVP–contract), and 422 civil assistant surgeons/GDMOs (TVVP–regular).

He added that 2,278 regular vacancies will be filled by April 2026, including 607 assistant professors/specialists (DME), 1,623 civil assistant surgeons specialists (TVVP), and 58 dental assistant surgeons. At present, 3,921 specialist doctors are posted in district hospitals.

Earlier, BRS member Dr K Sanjay alleged that despite having qualified surgeons in his constituency, there was a lack of necessary equipment. He also highlighted the poor condition of Metpally Hospital, describing it as dilapidated.