Govt expedites process of finalising on modalities for BC caste census

Hyderabad: The State government expedited the process of finalising the modalities for the BC caste census and aims to complete the entire process within a month once it gets started. A crucial meeting of Ministers is set to take place in the next day or two to select the department responsible for this important task.

During a review meeting on the issue held at the Secretariat, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with G Niranjan, the BC commission chairman and members, CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and officials of various departments, it was decided to adopt the best practices of the States that had earlier undertaken the survey, including Karnataka, Bihar, and AP.

These three States have entrusted the task of surveying to different departments. The meeting deliberated on conducting a comprehensive survey of BCs, as the data obtained through the process could be utilised for the other exercises, including SC categorisation. A key meeting of Ministers is likely to decide on selecting the department that should be entrusted with the task from amongst the GAD (General Administration), Panchayat Raj, and Revenue. The department that will be selected will have to submit the report within a month.