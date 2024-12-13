Govt healthcare: Long hours of unavoidable waiting for poor

Wanaparthy : Patients seeking medical services at the district government hospital are losing confidence in the system. While the hospital is equipped with corporate-level medical facilities for the poor, it struggles to meet patient expectations. Every day hundreds visit the hospital, as financially disadvantaged are unable to afford private healthcare and rely solely on the government facility.

However, many patients express frustration that they are not receiving adequate services. Exhausted from illness, patients endure hours-long queues to obtain OP services. Even after this, they are forced to wait in line again to consult a doctor. Many complain about the lengthy waiting times and the lack of opportunities to fully explain their health problems to the doctor. Instead of reassuring patients or discussing the causes of their illnesses, doctors quickly prescribe medicines on a chit and send them away, leaving patients dissatisfied and distressed.

Patients report that essential medicines prescribed are often unavailable in the hospital, forcing them to purchase them from outside. Shockingly, even syringes must be bought elsewhere, highlighting the inadequacies of the hospital.

Patients say there is a shortage of medicines at the hospital, with only a few types available, leaving them no choice but to buy others from private vendors. This situation exacerbates the suffering of the poor who turn to government hospitals as their only option due to financial constraints. They urge the government to take note and strive to provide better healthcare services.

There is also criticism about lack of supervision at the hospital. Many allege that senior officials spend their time in offices without monitoring the hospital or addressing the needs of patients. The hospital premises are reportedly unclean, with no visible effort to improve the situation. Citizens are calling on authorities to take proactive steps to maintain cleanliness and provide proper oversight for effective healthcare delivery.