Govt launches natural farming drive with distribution of farmer kits

The Telangana government has launched the distribution of Farmer Kits to 61,125 farmers across the state under the National Natural Farming Mission. The initiative was formally inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao during the 86th episode of the Rythu Nestam video conference, held from the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stressed that excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has led to alarming health issues, including cancer, while polluting groundwater and the environment. He urged farmers to transition to natural farming methods, describing them as the ultimate safeguard for both human health and ecological balance.

The distribution covers 489 clusters, with 125 farmers selected per cluster. Each farmer received a kit containing the book Kshetra Darshini on natural farming, a cloth bag, identification card, calendar, cap, pen, and diary.

Alongside the kits, training programmes are being conducted to guide farmers in adopting eco-friendly practices. Highlighting upcoming events, the Minister invited farmers to participate in the Rythu Mahotsavam scheduled from 20 to 22 March. The festival will feature over 150 stalls and interactive sessions with scientists.

On the concluding day, the Chief Minister will distribute Rythu Bharosa funds for the Yasangi season.

The Minister also congratulated agricultural officers for achieving 110 per cent enrolment in the Farmer Registry, securing Telangana the top rank nationally and earning a special incentive of Rs 422.64 crore from the Centre. The launch event was attended by Anvesh Reddy, Chairman of the State Seed Development Corporation, Agriculture Secretary Surendra Mohan, and Director Gopi. This initiative marks a significant step towards sustainable agriculture and improving the long-term health of the state’s farming community.