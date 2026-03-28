Govt may miss the bus to take over Metro Rail

Hyderabad: With just four days left to take over the Hyd Metro Rail from L&T group, the state government appears unsure of getting Rs 15,000 crore in loans this fiscal year to settle financial issues with the company before the March 31 deadline.

According to officials, the government is yet to receive confirmation from the financial institutions it had approached, approving its request for borrowing.

Top officials said that the state government held talks with the Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and certain scheduled banks seeking loans to pay back the banks from which L&T had borrowed. The IRFC offered loans at a low interest rate of between 7 and 8 per cent and the government also agreed. “Till today, the state Finance Department has not received any official communication from any corporation or scheduled bank confirming to offer loans,” officials said.

A sum of Rs 13,000 crore in dues owed to financial institutions and bank from which L&T had borrowed to construct the Metro Rail network, and another Rs 2,000 crore seed money should be paid to the company as per the agreement. The government is supposed to pay all dues and then take over the Metro Rail by the end of this financial year. If the dues are not cleared before the last day of the financial year 2025-2026, the authorities said, the government will have to face additional burden of the payment of interest on the loans that were borrowed by the L&T Group.

State Finance Department and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited would hold a meeting on Monday at which the authorities are likely to finalise the borrowings from either corporations or banks that have come forward offering loans at low interest rates.