Govt ramps up efforts to ground Davos MoUs, says Sridhar Babu

Stating that 44 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2.19 lakh crore were signed during the Davos visit, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday said that every MoU entered into by the government would take time to materialise due to a lack of understanding of the process. He, however, expressed confidence that the government is working with complete sincerity to ground every MoU signed.

The Minister was replying to a question raised by BJP member K Venkata Ramana Reddy and others on the total number of MoUs signed during the Chief Minister’s visit to Davos in 2024 and 2025. The Minister said that investment announcements made at Davos 2024and 2025 were at various stages of implementation and land allocation was an ongoing process.

He said that land allotted to six companies with committed investment of Rs 31,800 crore. Land identified for allotment to three companies with proposed investment of Rs 30,000 crore.

Sridhar Babu said that the malicious propaganda by the opposition regarding investments was completely unjustified.

“They are unable to tolerate the fact that we are bringing investments into the state. For the sake of selfish politics, spreading such false narratives out of anger against us is not good for the State. I am fully committed to transparency in the portfolios I oversee. Not just today—even in the future, I will stand by this commitment and act accordingly. We are ready to release a White Paper on MoUs, investments, companies, and related aspects. We are also open to a short discussion on the subject. The opposition’s campaign against our Davos visits is baseless,” said Sridhar Babu.

The Minister said that the World Economic Forum annual meeting was a powerful global platform to attract new investments into the state. “If we remain in isolation, investments will not come.

Only when we present our state’s strengths, opportunities, and government incentives across diverse global platforms will industrialists come forward to invest. Every MoU takes time to be grounded. Due to lack of understanding of this process, some are indulging in false propaganda against us,” said the Minister.

The total employment committed under the investment announcement was approximately 68,150 persons. Replying to another question, the Minister said that the government received Rs 1,540 crore from land sales.

Sridhar Babu said that they were working with complete sincerity to ground every MoU signed during Davos visits and other occasions. There should be no doubt about our commitment in this regard.

He said that the government was committed to industrial development in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns and cities. After a gap of 10 years, it was the Congress-led people’s government that has brought in a new MSME policy.