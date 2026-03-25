Govt rolls out Rs 20,000 cr mega road plan to link villages with capital

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Tuesday said that the State Government had embarked on an ambitious road development programme under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), aimed at transforming connectivity from villages to the State capital.

The Minister informed the Legislative Assembly that the initiative would significantly upgrade road infrastructure across the state within the next two years. Minister Komatireddy said that under HAM Phase-I, road works covering a total length of 6,092.37 km have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 13,006 crore. These works were being executed through 441 projects grouped into 34 packages. While tenders for 24 packages have already been received and were under scrutiny, the remaining 10 packages were expected to complete the tender process within a week.

Stating that the government was ensuring transparency and efficiency in execution, Minister Komatireddy noted that a Direct Debit Mechanism has been introduced to facilitate timely payments to contractors, thereby expediting the pace of works.

The Minister further said that the government plans to invest around Rs 20,000 crore to provide BT roads to every village, while strengthening connectivity at mandal, district and state levels.

He added that the focus is on developing a model road network with single-lane, double-lane and four-lane roads to meet future traffic demands. The initiative is expected to substantially improve transport infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity, contributing to economic growth and public convenience across the state.