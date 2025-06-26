Govt set to give facelift to Somashila tourism with central funds of `68 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to develop the ‘Somashila Wellness Spiritual Retreat’ in Nallamala forests with the help of central funding of over Rs 68 crore.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao along with Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Tourism Development Corporation MD Valluru Kranthi visited Somashila, Amaragiri Island and other tourist destinations on Wednesday. The Minister said that there were ample opportunities in Telangana for the development of tourism and that the government was moving forward to improve employment opportunities through the sector by making special plans for the development of tourism.

As part of the development, Krishna Rao visited Somashila, Amaragiri, Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation, Narlapur Reservoir, Madhavaswamy Temple in Kolhapur and Jetaprolu Madanagopala Swamy Temple.

The Minister said that the opportunities for tourism development were examined at the field level. Somashila Wellness, Spiritual Retreat Nallamala Project was taken up under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) fund and the Centre had sanctioned Rs 68.10 crore. Top tourism officials directed the officials of the Somashila, Amaragiri Island and Eagalapenta to take special measures to develop the project.

The minister held a review of the proposals and operation of the Somashila Wellness and Spiritual Retreat Nallamala Project at the Kolhapur camp office. He said that many countries in the world have developed only through tourism and that the state departments should be coordinated to make the state a tourism hub. Officials were directed to call tenders soon. It was suggested to meet quality standards in work.

The minister said that important tourist destinations would be developed on par with international standards. “We are working to attract domestic and foreign tourists,” he said. He also said that Rs 68.10 crore was sanctioned under the SASCI scheme for Somashila Wellness and Spiritual Retreat Nallamala project. He explained that with these funds, the government would take special measures for the development of Somashila, Amaragiri Island, Malleswaram and Eagalapenta which have ample environmental resources, water resources, temples, water sports and adventure games.

The Minister said that there will be three clusters; under Cluster 1- Egalapenta Arrival Zone, Egalapenta Vihara Yatra, Eagalapenta River Cruise, Chengu Tribal Experience; under Cluster 2- Somashila, there will be a wellness and spiritual retreat. In the Somashila, boating jetty, cottages, swimming pool, caftaria, spa, wellness centre, indoor outdoor games and other amenities on the islands of Amaragiri will be taken up.