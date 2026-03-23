‘Govt spending Rs 5,500 cr every month on farmers’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government is spending Rs 5,500 crore every month to support farmers. After inaugurating an oil palm processing factory at Narmetta village in Siddipet district on Sunday, Revanth Reddy was addressing farmers at the ‘Rythu Utsavalu’ (Farmers’ festival), where he announced the release of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ funds for Rabi season.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, he said that Telangana’s current outgo of Rs 5,500 crore every month towards farmers was more than double the expenditure on farmers during the previous government’s tenure.

The Chief Minister stated that Rs 3,600 crore has been released in first tranche for farmers owning up to one acre of land, with the first phase funds set to be credited to their bank accounts on Monday. The remaining Rs 5,400 crore will be disbursed in two instalments of Rs 2,700 crore each, spaced 20 days apart. In total, Rs 9,000 crore will be deposited into farmers’ accounts over the next 45 days, he added.

“As a government committed to the welfare of farmers, we want to ensure that there are no shortcomings and that every farmer sees prosperity,” he observed. He emphasised that in the 28 months since assuming office, his administration has significantly increased financial support to farmers, compared to the previous government led by K Chandrashekar Rao.

Highlighting broader achievements, the Chief Minister claimed that over Rs 1 lakh crore has been spent on agriculture and allied sectors in just two years. He mentioned that Telangana has emerged as the top state in paddy production, with 71 lakh metric tonnes ready to be procured this season. He, however, criticised the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for limiting procurement to 50 lakh metric tonnes.

Revanth Reddy stressed the need for crop diversification, urging farmers to move beyond paddy cultivation and adopt alternative crops suited to local conditions. He pointed out that regions around Hyderabad once thrived on fruit orchards and called for a revival of such practices. He encouraged the adoption of crop rotation systems to ensure sustainability and profitability.

In a major boost to oil palm cultivation, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new oil palm processing factory at Narmetta near Siddipet. He said oil palm farming has already expanded to three lakh acres and assured farmers that the state government would procure the produce even if cultivation reaches 10 lakh acres. He urged the authorities to establish another processing unit in Kodangal.

Citing Ankapur as a model village for agricultural success, he said the state government aims to replicate such development across all 12,728 gram panchayats in the state. He highlighted efforts to promote agricultural exports and ensure profitability for every crop grown in Telangana.

Beyond agriculture, the Chief Minister underscored the present government’s initiatives for women’s empowerment, including free RTC bus travel and disbursement of Rs 57,000 crore in bank-linked loans to self-help groups. He said the state government aims to create one crore ‘women millionaires’ and is encouraging their participation in sectors like solar energy.