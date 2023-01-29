Govt striving for welfare of people: KTR

Nizamabad: Telangana IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday clarified that Telangana government aims to implement welfare and development programmes for the upliftment of the downtrodden people and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao's ideology is to work for the welfare of the welfare. KTR visited Nizamabad district headquarters and inaugurated the newly constructed Railway over Bridge (RoB) at "Kanswarkaman" with a cost of Rs 22 crores. He also laid foundation stone for the construction work of Induru Kalabharati at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore at the old Collectorate.

Earlier, he participated in the Kakatiya Sand Box programme organised at Bhumareddy Convention Hall. While laying the foundation stone for the construction of Induru Kalabharati, KTR recalled that Nizamabad district stood at the forefront in the movement for the achievement of a separate State and was a guide for the entire Telangana.

He said this is why Nizamabad district is a favorite of CM KCR. He stated that the Telangana government has spent Rs 936 crores on the development of Nizamabad city alone in the past eight and a half years, and there are still many development works to be undertaken.

The Minister said that funds of Rs 50 crore have been sanctioned for the production of Induru Kalabharati as a platform for poets, artists, literati, children, artists of all walks of life to showcase their talent and to bring mental joy to the people.

He said that Kalabharti design has been created like nowhere else in Telangana with all the touches and advanced facilities.

He stated that the CM KCR recently conducted a review with the public representatives and officials of the area with the determination to further develop the district in all fields. KTR assured to visit Nizamabad again to inaugurate the IT hub which will be completed in another month and a half.

KTR, who visited the Nizamabad district centre to inaugurate development programmes and lay foundation stones, was warmly received by the district officials and public representatives. He reached At 9-30 am by helicopter, the minister reached integrated district office complex at 9:30 am by helicopter. State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Armor and Bodhan Constituency legislators Jeevan Reddy and Shakeel Aamir were accompanying KTR from Hyderabad. Rajya Sabha Members KR Suresh Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dadannagari Vitthal Rao, RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, MLCs Rajeshwar Rao, V Gangadhar Goud, State Women's Cooperative Society Chairperson Aakula Lalita, Mayor Dandu Neethukiran, Collector C Narayana Reddy, Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju, Additional Collectors Chitramishra, Chandrasekhar, DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, Markufed Chairman Gangareddy, DCMS Chairman Mohan and others welcomed KTR with flowers and bouquets. Minister KTR's visit continued amid tight police security.