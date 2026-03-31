Govt to add 2 lakh new ‘Cheyutha’ pensioners

The State Government has begun exercise to issue two lakh new pensions under the ‘Cheyutha’ scheme on June 2 on the state formation day this year. Widows and elderly will be given priority in the selection of the new pensioners in the new financial year. The scrutiny of applications was started to identify the real beneficiaries

The government has sanctioned 1,00,000 new pensions after the Congress assumed office and another 2,00,000 additional pensions would be given in the upcoming financial year.

Funds for the additional pensions have already been allocated in the latest budget. The total number of ‘Cheyutha’ pension beneficiaries was 42 lakhs, which included old age, widow, single woman, filaria victims, beedi workers and AIDS patients.

Officials said that the government was scrutinising the applications received during the Praja Vani programme in the districts recently. Panchayat Raj wing would conduct a field visit and verify the applicants eligibility before finalising the list of the two lakh new ‘Cheyuta’ beneficiaries.

The government has already earmarked Rs 2000 crore additional funds to increase the number of pension beneficiaries. The authorities said that SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) will conduct a survey before the announcement of the two lakh new pensioners in the state.