Govt to extend Rs 1 lakh cr loans to make women financially strong

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the State government is taking steps to strengthen women financially by providing interest-free loans worth Rs.20,000 crores annually, enabling them to establish and expand their businesses.

Speaking at an exhibition organised by the Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Tourism Plaza, here on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister outlined the State government’s ambitious initiatives for women’s economic empowerment under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The State government aims at facilitating Rs1 lakh crore in interest-free loans for members of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) over a five-year period, nurturing them into successful entrepreneurs and industrialists, Bhatti said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka was overseeing the implementation of these p rogrammes and had been actively engaging with women’s groups across districts to review progress and extend support.

The government’s initiatives are rooted in the belief that women are the true embodiments of prosperity, or “Mahalakshmi,” and their financial independence is pivotal to the state’s growth, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated, “By achieving our goals over the next five years, we aspire for every woman in Telangana to benefit from these initiatives, achieve financial independence, and even rise to the status of millionaires.”

To mark the first anniversary of the Congress government, grand celebrations have been planned for three days at Necklace Road, Tank Bund, Hyderabad. The event includes stalls showcasing women-produced goods, food stalls, and opportunities for women entrepreneurs to display their products. The Deputy Chief Minister encouraged women to make the most of these platforms to promote their businesses.

Minister Seethakka, Special Chief Secretary for Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Corporation Chairperson Bandru Shobharani, and Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chairperson Madhavi were also present.