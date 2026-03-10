Govt to finalise Hyderabad Constitution Club site soon

The Telangana government is preparing to finalise the location for the proposed Constitution Club in Hyderabad within the next ten days. Adarsh Nagar and Public Gardens are currently being evaluated as the primary potential sites for this landmark project. Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu stated on Monday that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to lay the foundation stone shortly after the site selection is concluded. While the government remains in the final stages of the decision making process, a definitive choice is anticipated within a week.

The minister informed reporters that the two specific locations under consideration are the MLA Quarters premises at Adarsh Nagar and the Public Gardens area. Once the final site is approved, the Chief Minister will formally launch the construction works. The state government intends to develop the Constitution Club as a premier facility for sitting and former legislators, modelled closely on the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. The facility is specifically designed for MLAs, MLCs, MPs and former public representatives to serve as a vital platform for interaction, networking and high level discussions on political and constitutional matters.

According to senior officials, the club will feature a range of modern amenities including a large convention hall, recreational facilities, sports infrastructure and dedicated dining spaces. Preliminary work has already begun, with officials identifying existing structures at the Adarsh Nagar site while the Roads and Buildings department develops the necessary design plans. The revival of this proposal aims to provide a dedicated, state owned space for legislators, as such facilities are currently limited within the city.

At present, many official meetings involving public representatives are often conducted at the MCRHRD Institute or within private hotels. By establishing this permanent club, the government seeks to foster a more professional and centralised environment for the state legislative community to engage in collaborative governance and policy dialogue.