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Govt to hold a meeting on drought situation with opposition and farmers: Minister

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Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced a meeting with opposition parties and farmers to discuss drought-like conditions, El Niño effects and second-crop challenges, while urging the Centre to release pending state funds.

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
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Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

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Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has advised farmers take steps during second crop amid drought-like conditions, citing the effects of El Niño and a lack of electricity available for purchase.

He said the state government would convene a meeting to discuss the drought and seek suggestions from opposition parties. Farmers were also invited to share their views. The minister said the Congress government remained committed to the welfare of poorer communities.

Mr Srinivasa Reddy was speaking on Sunday after laying the foundation stone for road projects worth Rs 38 crore at Maddulapalli, in Edulapuram municipality, Khammam district.

He criticised BRS leaders, accusing them of attacking the government because the ‘Indiramma’ administration was undertaking work he said the BRS had failed to deliver during its decade in power. He added that the government, led by Revanth Reddy, was ensuring development continued despite the state’s difficult financial position.

The minister said the government had provided comprehensive support to farmers during the first crop season and continued to deliver welfare programmes for poorer people.

Addressing BJP MPs from Telangana, he urged them not to take a narrow view of the state because their party was not in power there. He called on them to press the central government to release funds due to Telangana.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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Telangana Drought SituationPonguleti Srinivasa ReddyTelangana FarmersEl Niño ImpactTelangana Government Meeting
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