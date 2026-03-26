Govt to slap notices on vacant two-BHK house beneficiaries

The Telangana government will issue notices to beneficiaries of double-bedroom houses who have not occupied their allotted units. If they fail to respond or take possession, the houses will be allotted to the next eligible beneficiaries.

This was announced by the Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who was replying to various supplementary questions while answering the question raised by K Venkata Ramana Reddy of BJP during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Minister informed that the government had sanctioned 2,31,206 houses, of which 1,62,936 have been completed, except for some basic infrastructure. He said that over 12,000 beneficiaries have not occupied the houses for various reasons, including the distance of 15–20 km from their workplaces, making them reluctant to move in. In contrast, beneficiaries in Hyderabad city have occupied the houses as they are located closer to their livelihood areas.

Stating that he had reviewed the housing scheme three times, the Minister said he had ensured that basic infrastructure is being provided in the houses and directed officials to identify how many beneficiaries are residing in them. The government will issue notices to beneficiaries, asking them to occupy the houses within two months. If they fail to do so, the houses will be withdrawn and allotted to the next eligible beneficiary, said Srinivasa Reddy.

The Minister recalled that notices had already been issued to the beneficiaries, but only 600 responded. Of them, around 400 stated that their allotted houses were located far from their workplaces.

To address this issue, the government is planning to allot houses to beneficiaries within a distance of 5 to 10 km from their workplaces.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that the government would provide basic infrastructure in places where there are no such facilities in the 99 days programme.

He said that the government has in principle sanctioned 3,500 houses per constituency, 12000 in thandas and 1,000 to 1,200 in the ITDA areas. Regarding the question on selling the commercial shops, the Minister said that some of the tenants were not paying the nominal rent of the shops and approaching courts seeking relief hence the decision of selling these in open auction was taken by the government.

He said that the amount received from the selling of these commercial shops will not be used by the government but by the residential building association president and the municipal or Sarpanch will be given joint check power.

The Minister said that the Sarpanch will be the president of the Indiramma Committee. There will be no directors from the government. The committee will forward the beneficiaries list to the District Collector and this will be sent to the in-charge minister, who would finalise the beneficiary.