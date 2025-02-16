Govt ups efforts to unlock career opportunities for youth in GCCs

Hyderabad: Telangana government is spearheading efforts to unlock exciting career opportunities for its youth in Global Capability Centers (GCCs), announced Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

With Hyderabad rapidly emerging as a thriving hub for GCCs, boasting 355 centres employing over 3 lakh professionals, the city is attracting top global giants keen to establish their presence—particularly in the booming Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

In collaboration with the BFSI Consortium and Equip, Telangana Skill University has launched the innovative ‘BFSI - Skilling’ program. This transformative four-month course is designed to empower B.Tech graduates with cutting-edge skills in banking operations, financial markets, insurance, investment banking, software development, programming, application and database

management, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and essential soft skills.

Graduates who successfully complete the training will benefit from dedicated placement support, ensuring they step confidently into promising careers. The programme is accessible with only a nominal one-time fee of Rs. 5,000 for certification and administrative costs. Selection will be based on a qualifying entrance test, with 1,320 B.Tech graduates already registered for the current batch. The exam will be held at the prestigious Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) campus in Gachibowli this Sunday.

Minister Sridhar Babu emphasized the government’s commitment to introducing dynamic courses aligned with evolving industry needs. Aspiring graduates are encouraged to frequently visit the Skill University’s website (yisu.in) for the latest updates and opportunities.