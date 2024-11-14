Govt usurping farmers' lands to promote CM's kin co: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the government was acquiring lands at Kodangal only for expansion of the company of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that there was a conspiracy by someone in the revolt by the people against the pharma city. People in Kodangal were on the path of agitation for the last six months. There is an audio clip wherein the CM’s brother was threatening that the lands of the farmers would be procured by thrashing them. “If Kodangal is boiling today, it is because of the thoughtless decisions of the Revanth Reddy. While his own constituency is boiling, the CM is busy campaigning in Maharashtra,” said Rama Rao. He claimed that Medicover Hospital owner Annam Sharat’s son-in-law and Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law were directors in the company, and the CM is creating conspiracies to take over lands of the poor in the name of pharma city, he alleged.

The BRS leader said, “Patnam Narender Reddy was not arrested but kidnapped by the police. Is he a bandit to drag him from his house? How can they arrest Narender Reddy in this manner? Even the farmers were arrested at a time when there was function in their houses.”

He alleged that Revanth Reddy and his followers were trying to do real estate business by forcibly taking away lands of poor SCs, STs, and BCs in the name of acquisition. “The internet services are banned; there is no need to ban internet services,” he said.

Ruling out that one of the affected persons, Suresh, did not attack the officer, the BRS working president asked whether there were any proofs about Suresh attacking the officer. “If Suresh meeting me is wrong, Revanth Reddy is roaming with Adani. We should demand the removal of Revanth Reddy from the post of the Chief Minister,” said Rao. “While the Collector is saying there was no attack, the IG of police claims there was an attack,” he added.