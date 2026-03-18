Govt Whip Adi Srinivas to file complaint against KTR over luxury watch claims

Government Whip Adi Srinivas on Tuesday said he would lodge a formal complaint with the Assembly Speaker against KTR, accusing him of spreading false propaganda regarding the cost of his wristwatch. Addressing the assembly media point, Srinivas alleged that a malicious and poisonous campaign was being carried out against him through social media platforms, including WhatsApp, with claims that he was wearing a luxury watch worth Rs 90 lakh. He clarified that the watch in question was a Michael Kors product and not a high-end Rolex, as falsely claimed by his detractors.

Srinivas further alleged that the misinformation was aired on a platform identified as Dig TV and described the campaign as a deliberate attempt to defame him in violation of Assembly norms. He stated that he would meet the Speaker to file a complaint against KTR for orchestrating this propaganda. The Congress leader also claimed that the smear campaign was being run from outside the country and was aimed at undermining his efforts to expose alleged irregularities linked to the BRS. He asserted that he would not be intimidated and would continue to raise issues concerning the opposition.

Supporting Srinivas, Government Whip Ramachandru Naik accused KTR of deliberately targeting leaders who actively participate in Assembly proceedings. He challenged the BRS leadership to substantiate their claims, dismissing the allegations as baseless. Naik further alleged that similar campaigns had earlier been carried out against other Congress leaders, including Seethakka. Meanwhile, Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham also criticised KT R , accusing him of misleading the public and using pink media to spread false narratives.

He demanded that the BRS leader withdraw his remarks against Adi Srinivas and issue an apology. The controversy has added to the ongoing political war of words between the ruling Congress and the opposition in Telangana.