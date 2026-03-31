Gram Sabha turns violent over misuse of village funds

Kodad (Suryapet): A Grama Sabha meant to address public grievances turned into a scene of violence in Adluru colony of Kodad mandal, shocking local residents. The incident occurred during a village meeting when questions were raised over the alleged misuse of village funds.

According to reports, tensions escalated after the UpaSarpanch and ward members demanded clarity on how the village funds were spent. In response, members of the Sarpanch’s group allegedly attacked them. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned into a physical clash, with sticks and wooden logs being used, creating panic across the village.

Serious allegations were levelled that the Sarpanch’s husband and her father-in-law, along with their supporters, led the attack targeting those who questioned the financial irregularities. The attack in the middle of the meeting caused chaos, leaving several people severely injured, with some reported to be in critical condition.

The entire village was gripped by fear, as women and elderly residents rushed into their homes for safety. Police, upon receiving information, reached the spot and brought the situation under control, but not before violence had already broken out.

Key individuals from both groups were taken into custody and shifted to the Kodad Rural Police Station. The injured were moved to nearby hospitals for treatment. The incident has taken a political turn as both factions reportedly belong to the same political party. Despite intervention by party leaders, tensions among villagers remain high. Residents are demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged misuse of funds and strict action against those responsible.