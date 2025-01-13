Grand Celebration of Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam

Gadwal: The sacred Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam was celebrated with great splendor on Monday in Uttanur village. The event, held at the temple of Lord Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy, was a feast for the eyes and attracted devotees from surrounding areas.

Temple priests Vasudevayya, Satyam, and others performed the celestial wedding of the utsava deities—Lord Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi—amidst a vibrant atmosphere in the temple premises. The divine ceremony included the traditional Muthyala Thalambralu (pearls and rice grains) being showered over the deities as part of the kalyanam rituals.

Following the wedding ceremony, the utsava idols were placed on a small chariot and taken on a procession through the village, reaching Dashamikatta. The streets resonated with devotion as villagers joined in to pull the chariot, chanting hymns and singing praises of the Lord.

Coinciding with the full moon day (Purnima), devotees from nearby areas thronged the temple to witness the kalyanam and participate in the chariot festival (Rathotsavam). The event reflected deep devotion and the cultural richness of the region, leaving devotees spiritually uplifted and joyous.