Grand Celebration of MB Church Women’s Revival Conference The women of the MB Church

In Nagarkurnool held a grand revival conference in the church premises. Pastor Safia from the Rangareddy district graced the event as the chief speaker. The program began with hymns sung by the women’s committee and congregation members, glorifying the Lord Jesus Christ.

Addressing the gathering, MB Church Chairman P. Sampath Kumar welcomed participants from various regions and remarked that such a revival conference had never been held in the history of Nagarkurnool MB Church.





Later, Pastor Safia expressed her gratitude to the Almighty for the opportunity to participate in the event. She delivered an inspiring message on how Christian women should lead their lives. She emphasized the significant role of women not only in Christian congregations but also in society. She urged every Christian woman to embody Christ in their actions and lifestyle. Pastor Safia also encouraged the participants to pray earnestly with tears and to embrace humility in their lives.





The event was attended by around 300 participants, including women from the MB Church, church committee members, youth, and Christians from various regions.