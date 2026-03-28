Grand celebration of Sri Sita Rama kalyanam

Kagaznagar: Sri Rama Navami festival was celebrated with great devotion and grandeur on Friday across Kagaznagar town and various villages in the Sirpur constituency.

Temples dedicated to Lord Rama in the town as well as in surrounding villages were thronged by devotees. The sacred Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam ceremonies were conducted in a magnificent and traditional manner.

Adilabad MLC Dande Vittal participated in the Kalyanam celebrations held at various temples across the town and constituency, offering special prayers on the occasion.