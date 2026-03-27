Grand Celebrations Mark Sri Rama Navami at Bhadradri

Bhadradri witnessed grand and devotional celebrations of Sri Rama Navami, as thousands of devotees from the Telugu states gathered to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The sacred Sita Rama Kalyanam was conducted with great reverence, drawing massive crowds eager to take part in the auspicious occasion.

Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the مراسم, including the installation of cooling canopies along the route from the main road to the temple परिसर to protect devotees from the intense summer heat.

After 9:30 a.m., priests ceremoniously carried the processional idols of Lord Rama—adorned with his divine Chakra and bow—and Goddess Sita in a palanquin from the temple to the Kalyana Mandapam at Mithila Stadium. Rituals such as Vishvaksena Puja and Punyahavachanam were performed with traditional precision.

For the celestial wedding, the deities were adorned in specially crafted garments. Goddess Sita was decorated with the historic Chintaaku Padakam, a pendant resembling tamarind leaves associated with Bhakta Ramadasu, while Lord Rama wore an emerald necklace. Lord Lakshmana was adorned with the traditional Ramamada ornament.

The divine wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place during the highly auspicious Abhijit Lagna on Chaitra Shuddha Navami, marking the spiritual highlight of the celebrations. Devotees expressed deep devotion as they gathered in large numbers to witness the sacred union.