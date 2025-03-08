Live
- CITU Demands Strong Action Against Violence on Women and Equal Pay Implementation
- BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Slams Congress Govt for Neglecting Farmers, Demands Immediate Irrigation Water Release in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Secures ₹2.5 Lakh for Emergency Medical Treatment
- Jogulamba Gadwal SP Holds Darbar Meeting to Address Police Personnel Issues
- Political Confusion: Gadwal MLA's Dual Stand Exposed" – NHPS Chairman Ranjith Kumar
- Women's Empowerment Key to National Development: BJP Leader Gopalakrishna
- Grand Celebrations of International Women’s Day in Gadwal Under BRS Leadership
- Amara Raja Giga Industry Begins: A ₹6,400 Crore Boost for Mahbubnagar’s Development
- MP DK Aruna Submits Key Railway Development Proposals to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Grand Farewell Celebrations at Akshara High School in Aiza
Just In
Grand Celebrations of International Women’s Day in Gadwal Under BRS Leadership
Under the leadership of BRS Party youth leader Ganjipeta Raju, the International Women's Day celebrations were held grandly on Saturday at the Girls' College Hostel in Gadwal district headquarters.
"Women are the foundation of this creation."
Under the leadership of BRS Party youth leader Ganjipeta Raju, the International Women's Day celebrations were held grandly on Saturday at the Girls' College Hostel in Gadwal district headquarters. The event saw the presence of former ZPTC member Basu Shyamala and Hanumanthu Naidu as chief guests. They joined the students in cutting a cake and celebrating the occasion.
Women Should Excel in All Fields: Basu Shyamala
On this occasion, Basu Shyamala extended her best wishes to all women on Women's Day. She emphasized that women should progress in all fields and that students, if they pursue education with dedication, can achieve great heights. She praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for his immense contribution in ensuring equal rights for women in the Indian Constitution. She encouraged women to compete with men and move forward in all sectors.
The event was attended by BRS party leaders from Maldakal Mandal, including D. Shekhar Naidu, Thirumalesh, Veeresh Goud, A.K. Pogu Raju, Gangadhar, Praveen, Venkatesh, Manyam, Urukundu, Kamesh, along with party activists, youth members, and other dignitaries.