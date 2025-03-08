Grand Celebrations of International Women’s Day in Gadwal Under BRS Leadership

"Women are the foundation of this creation."

Under the leadership of BRS Party youth leader Ganjipeta Raju, the International Women's Day celebrations were held grandly on Saturday at the Girls' College Hostel in Gadwal district headquarters. The event saw the presence of former ZPTC member Basu Shyamala and Hanumanthu Naidu as chief guests. They joined the students in cutting a cake and celebrating the occasion.

Women Should Excel in All Fields: Basu Shyamala

On this occasion, Basu Shyamala extended her best wishes to all women on Women's Day. She emphasized that women should progress in all fields and that students, if they pursue education with dedication, can achieve great heights. She praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for his immense contribution in ensuring equal rights for women in the Indian Constitution. She encouraged women to compete with men and move forward in all sectors.

The event was attended by BRS party leaders from Maldakal Mandal, including D. Shekhar Naidu, Thirumalesh, Veeresh Goud, A.K. Pogu Raju, Gangadhar, Praveen, Venkatesh, Manyam, Urukundu, Kamesh, along with party activists, youth members, and other dignitaries.