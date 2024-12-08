Grand Celebrations of "Praja Palana - Praja Vijayotsavaalu" at Telangana Bhavan

New Delhi: On Sunday, the "Praja Palana - Praja Vijayotsavaalu" celebrations were held grandly at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. Presided over by Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Dr. Gaurav Uppal, the event had Telangana Government's Special Representative in New Delhi, A.P. Jitender, as the Chief Guest. The program commenced with the lighting of the lamp, followed by the rendition of the state anthem "Jaya Jayahe Telangana" by young children Snithik and Hansithik. Cultural performances included a folk dance presentation by the Tejaswini Group of Performing Arts and vibrant dance performances by aspiring artists, creating an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Representative A.P. Jitender Reddy said:

"The Congress party brought the fresh air of freedom to Telangana by ending authoritarian rule through a heroic struggle. Now, with the same spirit of the movement, the state government is taking bold steps to transform Telangana into a remarkable state. As part of commemorating one year of the people’s government, the government has decided to celebrate the 'Praja Palana - Praja Vijayotsavaalu' as a state festival. In line with this, under the guidance of CM Revanth Reddy, we are organizing these celebrations at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to reflect this spirit in the national capital.

Struggles, movements, sacrifices...

Selfless offerings, aspirations, and hopes...

All of these combined to form the legacy that, on December 7, 2023, entrusted the governance of Telangana to the people’s government.

From that moment onward...

Prioritizing the well-being of every citizen...

Upholding the self-respect of Telangana...

Embracing constructive criticism while countering hatred...

Spreading the wings of freedom...

Rolling out the red carpet for democracy...

Steering Telangana to unparalleled heights...

Guided by the ever-glowing spirit of Telangana’s soil...

Without pause or respite, we worked tirelessly to fulfill every aspiration of four crore people.

Beyond the six guarantees in the manifesto – Mahalakshmi Scheme, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Housing, Yuva Vikasam, and Cheyutha – we implemented an additional 160 developmental works. We are striving day and night to position Telangana as a future-ready state.

Telangana Bhavan has stood as a pillar of support for the people of Telangana living outside the state during crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhavan staff worked tirelessly to bring stranded Telangana residents back home. Similarly, during the Ukraine war crisis and other emergencies, the Bhavan coordinated with embassies, ensured the safety of Telangana students and residents, and provided food, accommodation, and travel arrangements to return them to the state safely. Additionally, by continuously liaising with various central government departments, Telangana Bhavan has been instrumental in securing funds for the state’s development.

Reaffirming the welfare of Telangana’s people as the ultimate goal, the Congress government rededicates itself to serving the people."

The event was attended by Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Dr. Gaurav Uppal, other Bhavan officials, staff members, their families, and Telugu residents in Delhi.