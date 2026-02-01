Grand Finale of iVision Youth Parliament–2025 Held in Hyderabad

Governor and Minister laud youth participation as vital for democracy.

A student-driven White Paper reflects aspirations for Vision 2047.

80 per cent of active participants were female students.

Hyderabad: The Grand Finale of iVision Youth Parliament–2025, a pioneering civic education initiative for school students, was held at BJR Bhavan, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Organised under the guidance of the District Administration and Education Department, the event brought together over 183 shortlisted students from government and private schools across the district.

State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma was the Chief Guest, and Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, attended as the Guest of Honour.

The Governor described the participants as “young changemakers, future leaders, and diplomats,” and highlighted that experiential learning, aligned with the National Education Policy, is key to shaping India’s democratic future. He praised the student-prepared White Paper as an aspirational document addressing governance and development themes. He commended the strong participation of female students, calling it a silent yet transformative democratic revolution. Awards and certificates were presented to outstanding performers.

The Minister stated that active youth engagement is essential for strengthening democracy and improving politics. Drawing on his own journey from student politics to public life, he urged students to participate in initiatives such as Youth Parliament, mock Assemblies, and Model United Nations to gain practical insights into governance and policymaking. He emphasised the need to replicate such programmes across all districts of Telangana.

District Collector highlighted that iVision Youth Parliament was designed to move beyond rote learning, transforming classrooms into “living laboratories of democracy.” Covering 183 government schools and 50 private institutions, the initiative engaged over 2,000 students, with nearly 80% of committee participants being girls. The White Paper findings reflected the aspirations of youth for Vision 2047, while simulations of parliamentary and UN procedures instilled discipline, decorum, and respect for democratic processes.











