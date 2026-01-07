Grand Kite and Sweet Festival will be celebrated grandly for Sankranti: Jupally Krishna Rao

Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has announced that the Sankranthi festival will be celebrated with grandeur this year, emphasising the importance of preserving tradition and culture. To enhance state tourism, a series of special programmes have been organised, highlighting the upcoming ‘Kite and Sweet Festival’ set to take place at Parade Ground from January 13th to 17th.

The festival will welcome participation from 40 international kite flyers representing 19 countries, along with kite enthusiasts from 15 Indian states. Additionally, stalls featuring sweets from various states will be established at the event, offering a taste of diverse regional delicacies.

Minister Krishna Rao also shared that aviation clearance has been secured for a hot air balloon show, scheduled for January 16th to 18th, with an online booking facility arranged for attendees. For those seeking outdoor recreation, golf courses will operate at Gachibowli Stadium during the day, while captivating drone shows are planned for the Parade Ground at night.

In a bid to protect the city’s lakes, the kite festival will extend its activities to all local lakes, further promoting environmental awareness alongside the celebratory festivities.