Grand Launch of Lore Resorts & Conventions Inaugurated by His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, Marks a New Era in Hyderabad’s Celebration Landscape

Hyderabad: Lore Resorts & Conventions was grandly launched as Hyderabad’s newest destination for celebrations, introducing a contemporary venue designed to host events of every scale. Located near the Statue of Equality, Shamshabad, the property was inaugurated in a traditional ceremony in the gracious presence of His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji.

The inauguration took place on Monday, 23rd March 2026, with the Lighting of the Lamp and Pooja Ceremony at Lore Resorts & Conventions, Shamshabad, near Statue of Equality, Hyderabad.

The auspicious ceremony marked the formal opening of the destination, attended by distinguished guests, well-wishers, and invitees from across the city.

Spread across a thoughtfully designed landscape, Lore Resorts & Conventions was introduced as a one-stop venue for weddings, social gatherings, corporate events, and bespoke celebrations.

The destination showcased its ability to host intimate gatherings of 100 guests as well as large-scale events accommodating up to 5000 guests, making it one of the most versatile celebration venues in the region.

Designed with a blend of modern architecture and curated landscapes, the property offers multiple indoor and outdoor venues tailored for diverse event requirements. The experience-driven design focuses on aesthetics, functionality, and guest comfort, while thoughtful planning ensures seamless event execution and smooth operational flow.

Its strategic location near the airport and key landmark destinations adds to the convenience for both local and outstation guests.

The project was spearheaded by entrepreneur Lohitha Reddy, an alumnus of NIT Warangal and Stanford, with an MBA from Australia. She brings diverse experience across construction, hospitality, and education sectors, combining strong technical understanding with strategic vision. She also serves as the *Managing Director of Northfield International School, where she has played a key role in building a strong academic and institutional foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Lohitha Reddy shared that Lore Resorts & Conventions was envisioned as more than just a venue a destination designed to create meaningful experiences where every celebration becomes a story worth remembering*

Built around the brand philosophy “Live Your Lore,” the resort aims to redefine the event and hospitality space by offering scale, elegance, and thoughtfully curated environments.

With its expansive infrastructure, versatile venues, and guest-centric planning, Lore Resorts & Conventions has emerged as Hyderabad’s newest landmark for weddings, celebrations, and corporate gatherings.