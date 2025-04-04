Live
- Did Sreeleela Just Reveal Her Look From Her Bollywood Debut?
- Avantel Secures ₹11.37 Crore Contract from Goa Shipyard Limited to Equip Indian Navy’s Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) with Advanced Satcom Solutions
- Rohit Sharma Misses MI vs LSG Clash Due to Knee Injury
- Nikon Sets New Standard with Stunning Autofocus Abilities, Powerful Low-Light Performance with Z5II
- NeuroGaint Systems Taps IBM to Deliver AI-Powered Letter of Credit Processing
- The Undisputed, Ultimate Hyundai CRETA becomes the Highest Selling Model in India in March 2025
- A Grain of Devotion: Writing Sri Rama's Name on Rice for 15 Years
- Pan-India Film Coolie Featuring Rajinikanth to Hit Theatres Aug 14
- Fine Rice Distribution Program Launched in Julakal to Support the Poor
- Hyderabad: UK Woman Scammed by Fake CBI, Delhi Police Officers
Grand Sri Sita Rama Idol Installation Ceremony in Elkoor Village
The villagers of Elkoor have announced that the installation of Sri Sita Rama, Anjaneya, and Lakshmana idols will take place on June 4th, 5th, and 6th.
Gadwal: The villagers of Elkoor have announced that the installation of Sri Sita Rama, Anjaneya, and Lakshmana idols will take place on June 4th, 5th, and 6th.
On June 4th, the rituals will begin with Ganapati Puja, Devata Ahvanam (invocation of deities), Homa (sacred fire ritual), and Jaladhivasa (ritual immersion of idols in water). On June 5th, special homas will continue along with Dhanyadhivasa (immersion of idols in grains), Pushpadhivasa (immersion in flowers), and Seyyadi Vasa rituals.
The grand installation of the idols will take place on the morning of June 6th. This significant event is being conducted under the guidance of renowned Sahasradhika Vigraha Pratishtapana Acharya Ramesh Acharya. The rituals will be performed by a team of 1,047 priests, particularly focusing on supporting underprivileged scholars in leading the ceremonies.
Devotees are invited to attend in large numbers to witness and participate in the divine event, seeking the blessings of the deities.