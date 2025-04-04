Grand Sri Sita Rama Idol Installation Ceremony in Elkoor Village

Gadwal: The villagers of Elkoor have announced that the installation of Sri Sita Rama, Anjaneya, and Lakshmana idols will take place on June 4th, 5th, and 6th.

On June 4th, the rituals will begin with Ganapati Puja, Devata Ahvanam (invocation of deities), Homa (sacred fire ritual), and Jaladhivasa (ritual immersion of idols in water). On June 5th, special homas will continue along with Dhanyadhivasa (immersion of idols in grains), Pushpadhivasa (immersion in flowers), and Seyyadi Vasa rituals.

The grand installation of the idols will take place on the morning of June 6th. This significant event is being conducted under the guidance of renowned Sahasradhika Vigraha Pratishtapana Acharya Ramesh Acharya. The rituals will be performed by a team of 1,047 priests, particularly focusing on supporting underprivileged scholars in leading the ceremonies.

Devotees are invited to attend in large numbers to witness and participate in the divine event, seeking the blessings of the deities.