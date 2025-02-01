Live
- Former ZP Chairperson Sarithamma and Former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav Participate in Annadanam Program at Maldakal Temple.
- Santosh Shobhan: Being Outrageously Original Is the Only Way Forward
- KENT LAUNCHES INSTANT DRINKING WATER HEATER, REVOLUTIONIZING HOME CONVENIENCE
- Amol Palekar Criticizes Box Office Obsession at Hyderabad Literary Festival
- ₹50,000 Donated for Sri Sri Bhagiratha Maharshi Statue Installation in Gattu Mandal.
- 'Telugu Velugu' Literary Event to Be Held in Hyderabad on February 2
- Grand Sri Sri Sri Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam and Cultural Festivities in Utthanur Village, Aija Mandal.
- District-Level Meeting Held to Mark 10 Years of Beti Bachao Beti padao.
- CPM State Secretary John Wesley Calls for Intensified People's Struggles in Nadigadda.
- Congress Government Neglects Agriculture Sector, Says Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.
Just In
Grand Sri Sri Sri Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam and Cultural Festivities in Utthanur Village, Aija Mandal.
Utthanur village in Aija Mandal is set to host the grand Sri Sri Sri Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam from February 1 to February 6, 2025.
Gadwal : Utthanur village in Aija Mandal is set to host the grand Sri Sri Sri Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam from February 1 to February 6, 2025. Along with these spiritual festivities, a series of cultural and traditional farmer celebrations are planned, featuring various competitions such as a basketball tournament, sandbag lifting, festival games, and traditional sports like dobbudu gundlu and gubbala gundlu (local sports involving strength and balance).
As part of the event, the organizing committee extended a formal invitation to AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar to grace the occasion. The delegation that invited him included Pulakurthi Tirumala Reddy's son, Gautham Reddy, Aija Mandal President Jayanna, former MPTC Sesh, Samarasimha Reddy, Veera Shekhar, and several other dignitaries.
The celebrations are expected to draw large crowds, blending religious fervor with rich cultural traditions and competitive sports, making it a grand festival in the region.