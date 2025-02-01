Grand Sri Sri Sri Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam and Cultural Festivities in Utthanur Village, Aija Mandal.

Gadwal : Utthanur village in Aija Mandal is set to host the grand Sri Sri Sri Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam from February 1 to February 6, 2025. Along with these spiritual festivities, a series of cultural and traditional farmer celebrations are planned, featuring various competitions such as a basketball tournament, sandbag lifting, festival games, and traditional sports like dobbudu gundlu and gubbala gundlu (local sports involving strength and balance).

As part of the event, the organizing committee extended a formal invitation to AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar to grace the occasion. The delegation that invited him included Pulakurthi Tirumala Reddy's son, Gautham Reddy, Aija Mandal President Jayanna, former MPTC Sesh, Samarasimha Reddy, Veera Shekhar, and several other dignitaries.

The celebrations are expected to draw large crowds, blending religious fervor with rich cultural traditions and competitive sports, making it a grand festival in the region.