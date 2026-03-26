Grand start to Brahmotsavams with sacred flag hoisting at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The annual Brahmotsavams at the renowned Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam began on Wednesday with the ceremonial flag hoisting, marking a grand and spiritually significant start to the festivities.

The sacred Garuda flag, symbolising Lord Vishnu’s divine vehicle, was hoisted atop the temple’s flagstaff amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and the performance of traditional rituals by temple priests. The Dhwajarohanam signified the formal commencement of the multi-day Brahmotsavams, which would continue until the full moon day.