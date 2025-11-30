Grand Tribute Paid to Poet Andeshri at Aija Mandal Commemoration Meeting

Gadwal: A solemn and grand commemorative meeting in honor of the late poet and social contributor Andeshri was organized at the local Sri Amba Bhavani Temple in Aija Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district. The program was conducted under the leadership of the All-Party Committee and various people’s organizations, who offered floral tributes to Andeshri’s portrait, recalling his contributions to literature, culture, and society.

During the event, speakers delivered detailed analyses of Andeshri’s life, highlighting the prestigious awards he had received and the values he embodied. They emphasized his simple yet inspiring lifestyle, which continues to serve as a guiding path for many. Several speakers noted that the Telangana government, in recent years, has shown remarkable respect towards poets and artists, acknowledging them meaningfully at different levels.

The speakers urged today’s youth to learn more about Andeshri’s body of work and follow the principles he stood for. A significant point highlighted during the event was the Telangana government’s decision to conduct Andeshri’s final rites with full state honors. Participants expressed that Chief Minister Enugula Revanth Reddy’s gesture of personally participating in the final procession was a historic moment reflecting profound respect for the literary community.

The gathering also voiced a strong appeal to the Telangana government, urging it to identify and support poets and artists who remain marginalized or under-recognized. They stressed the need for providing adequate encouragement, financial assistance, and even employment opportunities to deserving cultural contributors so that their livelihood and contributions can be sustained with dignity.

Participants and Community Involvement

Leaders from various public organizations, caste associations, All-Party Committee members, artists, and representatives from multiple political parties actively took part in the commemoration. Their collective presence underscored the widespread respect toward Andeshri and the shared commitment to recognizing and preserving Telangana’s cultural and literary legacy.