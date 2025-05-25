Grand Welcome for Dr. SA Sampath Kumar at Church's 30th Anniversary in His Native Village Chinna Tandrapadu

Gadwal: Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and former MLA of Alampur, participated in the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Church in Chinna Tandrapadu village, organized under the leadership of the M.B. Shalem Church Association. He was accompanied by his son, S.S. Deepak Prajna, Telangana Youth Congress State Vice President.

Being the native village of Dr. Sampath Kumar, Chinna Tandrapadu warmly welcomed him with great respect and enthusiasm. Villagers expressed their pride in his remarkable journey from a small, remote village to prominent positions in public service, viewing him as a role model and inspiration.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sampath Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Chinna Tandrapadu. He also pledged his support towards the growth and welfare of the Christian community in the region.

The event witnessed participation from a large number of local leaders, party workers, and admirers from Alampur constituency and surrounding areas, making it a grand and memorable occasion.