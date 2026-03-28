Grandeur marks celestial wedding of Lord Rama, Sita

Bhadrachalam: Religious fervour and grandeur marked the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita during the auspicious Abhijit Lagnam at Bhadrachalam Temple on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on Friday.

The annual mega religious event saw a heavy turnout of devotees, who gathered in large numbers to witness the sacred ceremony. Amid a spiritually charged atmosphere, the divine couple was symbolically united in wedlock at noon at the grand celestial wedding held in the flower-decked kalyana mandapam set up at Mithila Stadium in the temple town.

Vedic hymns reverberated across the packed venue as temple priests performed the elaborate wedding rituals in strict accordance with sacred traditions.

The atmosphere was filled with devotion and spiritual bliss, with devotees chanting hymns and offering prayers throughout the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the utsav idols of Lord Rama and Sita were ceremoniously brought to the wedding venue. The deities were adorned with exquisite ornaments such as Pachala Pathakam and Chintaku Pathakam, among other valuable jewellery gifted by the revered saint composer Bhakta Ramadasu. Several dignitaries attended the event, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Also present were In-charge Minister A. Sri Hari, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly, judges, senior officials including Endowments Department Principal Secretary Sailaja Ramaiyyor, Commissioner Hanumanth Rao, District Collector Ankit, Superintendent of Police Rohith Raju, and Bhadrachalam MLA Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao, among others. The grand event once again highlighted the spiritual significance of Bhadrachalam as a major pilgrimage centre and reinforced the enduring devotion associated with the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita.