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Grandparents’ Day Celebrated Grandly at Esha School
In Short
Grandparents’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Esha School of Knowledge.
Jagtial: Grandparents’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Esha School of Knowledge. School Chairman Kandi Annapurna, Kailasam and teachers participated in the celebrations.
Students enthusiastically took part in the event along with their grandparents. The children presented colourful cultural programmes, showcasing their love and affection for their grandparents. Their performances and interactions with the elders added joy and warmth to the occasion.
The celebrations highlighted the importance of family bonds, respect for elders and the valuable role of grandparents in shaping young minds. The school management and teachers coordinated the programme.