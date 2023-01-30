Group politics may play a spoilsport for Congress

Wanaparthy: The issue of Congress internecine quarrels in the district has reached the party headquarters in New Delhi. Rebel rebel leaders once again complained to the party top brass against former minister Chinnareddy. They are even contemplating to go to Delhi to make a representation before the high command.

Shivsena Reddy, state president of Youth Congress, said that he will contest in Wanaparthy. This has caused commotion among the party rank and file in the district. Further, the silence of TPCC is aggravating the situation.

In Wanaparthy district, the enmity between some leaders and the followers of the ex-minister has come to the fore once again with the disbanding of the youth committees formed by the ex-minister by the state president of the Youth Congress, Kapu Shivsena Reddy. At a meeting of party workers held at a function hall near Shadnagar, former Minister Chinna Reddy faced a bitter experience amidst the raising of slogans like 'Chinna Reddy Hatao, Congress Bachao.' The former minister responded seriously and expelled the former DCC president from the party. State Secretary Naveen Javed, Political Affairs Member of PCC, the former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao, and another Political Affairs Committee Member and former Minister Shabbir Ali and other senior leaders made some efforts for patch-up between the rival groups, but in vain. The announcement of Youth Congress state president Shivsena Reddy that he will contest from Wanapathy has added to the confusion. Chinnareddy maintained that he would be fielded from the constituency and expressed confidence that he would win with the support of new entrants into the party, despite opposition from some leaders. Wanaparthy constituency which has a history of sending Congress candidates to the Assembly many times is a stronghold of the Congress party. The current developments will have a telling impact on the ordinary workers of the party as they are torn between the two leaders.