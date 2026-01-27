Growing Saudi-India partnership signals deeper bilateral cooperation, Indian Consul General - Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri

Hyderabad: Further strengthening the centuries-old historic relations and the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India was the highlight of a colorful ceremony held in Jeddah on Monday evening to mark India's 77th Republic Day celebrations.

The event was graced by Fareed Bin Saad Al-Shehri, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Mecca Region, as the Chief Guest, while Capt. Salim Ali Al-Mihwari, Executive Director General of Jeddah Islamic Port, attended as the Guest of Honor. The reception was hosted by Indian Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri at the Sohba Hall of the Hotel Park Hyatt in Jeddah.

The event commenced with the national anthem of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by the Indian national anthem.

Consuls General from several countries joined the festivities, along with diplomats representing various nations. Officials of the Indian Consulate, community leaders, media professionals, senior executives, and prominent business leaders from Saudi Arabia's western region were also in attendance.

In a meaningful departure from tradition, the Consul General and the Chief Guest jointly led a symbolic ceremony of watering plants in place of the customary cake-cutting, reaffirming their shared commitment to sustainability and the protection of the planet.

Indian Consul General Fahad Suri highlighted the strengthened strategic partnership and strong connections between the two great nations. “This evening provides a chance to contemplate the continually growing Saudi-India alliance, rooted in trust, mutual strategic interests, and increasing collaboration across various sectors.” He stated that “The future of India-Saudi Arabia relations is based on robust political will, growing economic synergies, and strong people-to-people connections,” highlighting that ‘our partnership is primed to reach new levels.”

The Consul General reiterated that economic engagement remains the cornerstone of bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the proactive role played by the Consulate General in strengthening ties at the regional level, particularly through enhanced trade, investment facilitation, and institutional collaboration.

The evening was animated by captivating Indian cultural displays. Indian students showcased classical dance styles Bharatanatyam and Kathak, choreographed by Pushpa Suresh, followed by a stunning patriotic performance from Shifana Shaji and her team. The occasion also included a unique screening of the celebrated Indian movie, Tantra.

Earlier in the morning, Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri unfurled the Indian National Flag during celebrations at the Consulate General of India, with lively involvement from the Indian community across the western region of Saudi Arabia. Cultural performances showcasing patriotism by students of the International Indian School, Jeddah, captivated the spectators. The festivities ended with a unique showcase of Indian cuisine arranged by the Indian community, highlighting the variety and depth of India's culinary tradition.