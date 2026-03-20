GRT Jewellers announces Ugadi campaign

GRT Jewellers has announced its Ugadi campaign, ‘Swarna Ugadi,’ offering festive discounts on gold, diamond and silver jewellery across South India.

Under the scheme, customers can avail Rs250 off per gram on gold jewellery purchases and receive Rs100 extra per gram on old gold exchange. The company is also offering 12.5per cent off on diamond and uncut diamond value, excluding solitaires.

For silver, the campaign includes 25 per cent off on wastage charges for silver articles and 10per cent off on the MRP of silver jewellery.

GR Radhakrishnan, MD, said: “We invite everyone to celebrate thisUgadi as a ‘Swarna Ugadi’ with us and welcome prosperity into their homes. Along with our in-storeexperience, customers can explore GRT LIVE Video Shopping and shop comfortably from their homesthrough grtjewels.com.

We have also introduced ‘Instagold,’ a smart digital gold savings programthat enables customers to invest in gold in a simple and secure manner in today’s digital era.”