GRT Jewellers silver expo offers slew of discounts

The GRT Jewellers Silver Collection Exhibition and Sale-A Legacy of Faith, Craft and Prosperity — is being held across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, bringing an extensive range of silver articles under one roof for a limited period. Scheduled from January 21 to February 15, 2026, the exhibition showcases stylish silver jewellery, elegant dinner sets and finely handcrafted puja sets, highlighting the brand’s pure 92.5 silver collections.

As part of the exhibition, GRT Jewellers is offering 25 per cent off on wastage (VA) for silver articles and 10 per cent off on MRP for silver jewellery, subject to terms and conditions.

The offers are valid only during the exhibition period and do not apply to gold coins or bars, nor can they be combined with any other promotional schemes.

Established in 1964, GRT Jewellers has grown into one of India’s most respected jewellery houses, known for its craftsmanship, design excellence and adherence to timeless traditions. Today, GRT Jewellers operates 66 showrooms, including 65 across south India and an overseas showroom in Singapore.