Guidelines for treatment of women due for delivery issued: One lakh women due for delivery in Telangana

Hyderabad: Nearly one lakh pregnant women who are due for delivery in all districts have been identified by the Telangana Health department.



In view of the Covid-19 impact in the State, guidelines have been issued with regards to treatment of women due for delivery. World over not a single case of a death of Covid-19 infected pregnant woman has been reported, the department stated. However, authorities directed the Health administration in all districts to check for virus related symptoms in pregnant women and if anyone was found to be symptomatic they should be treated in earmarked isolation wards for this purpose.

Meanwhile, an advisory was issued for staff and people visiting Health Minister Eatala Rajender office in view of the Covid-19. Instructions were given to clean the Minister's office with Sodium Hyplochlorite three times every day ( 10 am, 2 pm, 4.30 pm) and whenever required. Also staff was told to follow hygiene.