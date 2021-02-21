Guntakandka Savithramma Memorial cricket tourney launched: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that games and sports will help children and youth to keep fit mentally and physically. On Saturday, along with MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, he inaugurated Guntakandla Savithramma Memorial Cricket tournaments at NG College grounds in Nalgonda.

Minister Jagadish Reddy advised the parents to encourage their wards to participate in sports along with studies to become all-rounder with sportsman spirit, which helps them to reach their goals easily.

Later, Jagadish Reddy visited Cheruvugattu temple and had darshan of Lord Shiva and took the blessings from priests. He said temples in the State are witnessing good development under the TRS rule.

Later, Minister Jagdish Reddy also participated in a preparatory meeting of national-level Kabaddi tournament to be held in Suryapet. He directed the organisers to pay special attention to make the event success along with providing all facilities to the participants as the whole nation is seeing towards Suryapet in the wake of forthcoming Kabaddi tournament.