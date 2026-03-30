Guv lauds Seva Bharati service to the poor at blood bank inauguration

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the Seva Bharati Dr Hedgewar Blood Centre at Sultan Bazaar on Sunday, describing it as a milestone in social service for the poor and underprivileged. Speaking at the event, the Governor commended Seva Bharati for its consistent efforts in uplifting marginalised communities and providing essential services to those in need. Shukla noted that this was the first time he had witnessed such a modern blood centre in Hyderabad, equipped with advanced facilities and technology. He emphasised that the centre would prove invaluable for poor patients during medical emergencies. Calling upon citizens, especially the youth, he urged active participation in blood donation, highlighting that such contributions can save countless lives.

Paying tribute to Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Governor said he was not just an individual but a nationalist who dedicated his life to the service of the nation. Naming the blood bank after him, he added, was a fitting recognition of his legacy. Shukla also recalled the guiding principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manava Seve Madhava Seva, stressing that public representatives and citizens alike should embrace this spirit of service. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Seva Bharati Telangana President Durga Reddy, and several doctors, volunteers, and community leaders. The Governor affirmed that initiatives like these strengthen social justice and ensure that the poorest sections of society receive timely support. This facility represents a significant advancement in local healthcare infrastructure, bridging the gap for those who often struggle to access critical medical resources during urgent times of need.