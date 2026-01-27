Habibs Hair & Beauty Salon Inaugurated by Actress Supriya Chavan at VV Nagar Kukatpally

Hyderabad: India’s fastest growing salon chain Habibs hair & beauty salon launched its Telangana 27th Habibs salon Vivekananda Nagar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The Salon formally was Inaugurated by Upcoming Actress Supriya Chavan along with Habibs Managing Director Aman Habib .

Beauty salons play an important role in lending that glamorous touch to every one life style said actress Supriya Chavan . Further she said that, glad to be Inaugurate Habibs salon brand that caters to the urban middle and higher middle class in the beauty and grooming segment in India.

Habibs a pan-India brand in hair & Skin care service industry, offering professional services that will take care of complete personal styling for both men and women, said Aman Habib, managing director of Habibs. Including hair forms and hair coloring, grooming services like embellishing bridal makeup, hair styling, manicure, facial, and reflexology treatment services’’ he added

Habib’s Master Franchise partners Prashant Ladda and Srikanth Rathi and team , said that providing luxury services at competitive rates for customers. Further they announced that the company plans to establish more than 20 Habib’s salon outlets across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by March 2027. As part of the expansion, new salons will be launched soon in Aminpur and Bachupally in the Greater Hyderabad region, as well as in the cities of Warangal and Karimnagar, they said.

They further stated that franchise opportunities are being offered with a focus on encouraging young women entrepreneurs in the beauty and wellness sector.