Hanamkonda: Left to hold protest opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act

Hanamkonda: The BJP-led Central government is trying to reinforce and spread Hindutva through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, also known as CAA, Communist Party of India (CPI) State Executive Member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao said.

Speaking at the Party's district council meeting here on Wednesday, he alleged that the CAB was aimed at diverting the attention of the people from a worsening economic crisis. "Instead of taking corrective measures to set the nation's economic position, the Centre is trying to impose Hindutva agenda so that to benefit from vote bank politics," Rao alleged.

At a time when country's economy is mired in spiralling inflation and recession, unemployment and crime against women on the rise, Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo was trying to gain political mileage by polarising Hindu forces, which is uncalled-for, he said. The CAB, which undermines the Constitution, was aimed at destroying the secular democratic foundations, he said.

The senior CPI leader said that the Modi-led Central government is just clueless how to pull the country out of the woods. "The CAB is one such an attempt to cover up its failures by the Centre. The bill left the entire nation in chaos. The Left parties will jointly organise nationwide protests on Thursday (December 19), opposing the CAB," Rao said.

CPI Warangal Urban District Secretary Mekala Ravi, former MLA Potharaju Saraiah, K Bikshapathi, PSheikh Bashamiya, B Srinvas, U Ramulu, A Srinivas, B Ravinder, G Ramesh, M Yellesh, Ashok Stalin, K Venkataramana, G Badri, D Laxman, G Rohith, G Raji Reddy and Raju Goud were among others present.