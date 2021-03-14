Hanamkonda: TRS has bogus voters says BJP

Hanamkonda: Come what may, the TRS is hell bent on winning Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates council seat, BJP candidate G Premender Reddy alleged, stating that the ruling party has registered a large number of bogus voters and camped them in several function halls ahead of Sunday polling.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said they have registered a complaint with the police urging them to inquire into the issue to ensure free and fair election.

He said that the TRS leaders had booked several function halls to station the bogus voters. "The ruling TRS was also trying to woo the voters by splurging money and supplying liquor. The Election Commission needs to act quickly to stop the ruling TRS party from taking the undue advantage in the election," Reddy alleged.

Terming it as anti-democratic, he said that it's not fair for the TRS to win the election by manipulative tactics.

Reddy also expressed fear that TRS is likely to instigate violence during the polling, thereby to take the advantage of the situation.

Scared of defeat, TRS was resorting to such anomalies. It's nothing but disrespecting the graduates, he said, predicting the downfall of the TRS.

Stating that postal ballots in Narsampet were put in the ballot boxes instead of receiving them by post, Reddy demanded the EC to probe into the issue.