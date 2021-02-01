Hans India, HMTV staff win laurels at Hybiz awards fete

Gachibowli : The Hans India and HMTV reporters, news anchors, camera person and sales and circulation personnel were among those who received Hybiz tv Media Awards 2021 on Sunday at a function held at Sandhya Convention hall at Gachibowli.

Minister for MAUD K Taraka Rama Rao gave away the awards. While Tejal Sinha of The Hans India Hyderabad got the best story by woman journalist award, P Vasu reporter in Visakhapatnam Bureau got the award for Best rural reporting. Similarly, Y Narsimhudu bagged award for best growth, Venkateswar Rao for best institutional sales and B Raju for best innovation respectively.

From HMTV, A Roja got the best female anchor award and G Malliswari, best camera woman award. Venkat, Director, Eenadu, who won the Media Legend Award was also felicitated by KTR on the occasion.

An eminent jury from media community selected winners from nominations submitted in 30 categories of Journalism, Advertisements, Circulation and Subscription departments.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR congratulated the winners. He said, "the media professionals are unseen warriors who face all odds and challenges to bring news to all of us. These awards are a small token of appreciation for their services."

Nine Covid Frontline Warriors were also felicitated on the occasion. Three journalists were given Rs 50000 each towards their kids' education. Rajgopal MD & CEO of Hybiz tv gave away the cheques.