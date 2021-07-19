Hans presents fair, balanced news says Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya

It gives me immense pleasure to know that Hans India English newspaper is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Many congratulations for the anniversary.

Hans newspaper has always maintained high standards of journalism and has made a prominent place in the hearts of readers by publishing fair and balanced news.

I have been a reader of this prestigious newspaper for a long time. Although, I have a personal relationship with Shri Ramu Sharma Ji, but as far as ethics of journalism is concerned, the newspaper has never compromised on fearless reporting.

Having a wide readership of English newspapers at the national level is a big deal. The topics and articles published in it provide important information. Especially, presenting research stories is highly appreciable and contemporary topics are picked up quite well.

Newspapers are a mirror of society. While on one hand, they work to bring the voice of the society to the government, on the other hand, they also inform the readers about the welfare schemes of the government.

However, it is imperative that news based on credibility and facts be presented. This work has been done by Hans newspaper, for which I congratulate them.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the family of Hans newspaper.









Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana











